Shannon Sharpe predicts how many seasons LeBron James has left on his 37th birthday I UNDISPUTED

Today is LeBron James' 37th birthday, and despite missing 12 games due to injury, the King has shown no signs of slowing down when he’s been on the court. Surprisingly, LeBron revealed he has thought about retiring, addressing it after Tuesday's win over the Houston Rockets, saying quote: 'I’ve thought about it--where I’m at with it. I’m still playing at such a high level… But I’m in Year 19—I’m on the other side of the hill. So we’ll see where the game takes me.' Shannon Sharpe predicts how much longer he sees LeBron playing.