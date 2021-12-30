PDC World Darts Championship: Mervyn King fights back to make last eight
Published
Veteran Mervyn King reaches the PDC World Darts Championship quarter-finals for the first time since 2009 as he fights back to beat Raymond Smith.Full Article
Published
Veteran Mervyn King reaches the PDC World Darts Championship quarter-finals for the first time since 2009 as he fights back to beat Raymond Smith.Full Article
Mervyn King's emotions got the better of him at the 2022 PDC World Darts Championship on Thursday afternoon as the Alexandra Palace..
Veteran Mervyn King reaches the PDC World Darts Championship quarter-finals for the first time since 2009 as he fights back to beat..