Colin Cowherd: Stop asking Russell Westbrook to be something he’s not I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd is defending Russell Westbrook for the second day in a row after making 5 turn overs in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. While trade rumors or swirling and people are voicing their disappointment in Russ' performance, Colin says this is exactly who Russ is. Watch as he lays out why we should stop asking Westbrook to be something he's not.Full Article
