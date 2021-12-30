South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock retired from test cricket today in a shock move announced just a few hours after he played in the defeat to India in the first test in Centurion.In a statement, the 29-year-old de...Full Article
South Africa's Quinton de Kock quits test cricket at age 29
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Quinton de Kock: South Africa wicketkeeper-batter retires from Test cricket
BBC Sport
South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, 29, retires from Test cricket to spend more time with his family.