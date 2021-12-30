Joy Taylor discusses Kyrie Irving's return to the Nets for first practice of the season I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Kyrie Irving has been allowed to return to the Brooklyn Nets and made his season debut at his first practice this week. In October, Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks did not allow him to return unless he becomes vaccinated. However, they allowed him to return regardless of being unvaccinated with the surging of COVID-19 cases across the NBA, increasing the demand for signing G-league and recently retired players to 10-day contracts. Irving responded saying that he is quote: 'incredibly grateful' for his return. Joy Taylor reacts to the situation and discusses what this means for both parties.