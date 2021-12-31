Michigan State surges past Pittsburgh in Peach Bowl with huge fourth quarter
Jayden Reed's 22-yard touchdown catch and Cal Haladay's interception return for a TD gave Michigan State a win over Pitt in the Peach Bowl.
Panthers QB Nick Patti, starting after Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett opted out of the game, was injured in the first..