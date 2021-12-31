Wisconsin holds off Arizona State with time-consuming final drive to win Las Vegas Bowl
Published
Wisconsin used an 18-play, 90-yard drive that took the final 9 minutes 53 seconds off the clock to win the Las Vegas Bowl.
Published
Wisconsin used an 18-play, 90-yard drive that took the final 9 minutes 53 seconds off the clock to win the Las Vegas Bowl.
It's like the Rose Bowl ... if it was played in Las Vegas with teams that didn't win their conferences
#rosebowl..
The last game of the season is here. One more time to shout about the Badgers football team online with your pals. LET’S..