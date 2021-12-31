Kiwis legend Frank Pritchard is in hospital fighting for his life following complications from Covid.A report from Channel Nine claims Pritchard is on life support with a collapsed lung among other health issues due to the virus.A...Full Article
Former Kiwis and NRL great Frank Pritchard fighting for life after getting Covid
