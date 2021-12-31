‘Arsenal can win Premier League title under Mikel Arteta’, claims Jack Wilshere as former teammate Sol Campbell hails Gunners’ recovery from nightmare start to season
Mikel Arteta has been backed to lead Arsenal to the Premier League title within the next few seasons. Former Gunners stars Jack WIlshere and Sol Campbell both believe the Spaniard has what it takes to bring glory back to the red and white half of north London, following the team's stunning recovery this term. Arsenal […]