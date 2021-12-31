Romelu Lukaku ‘should learn when to speak and how to speak’, says Simon Jordan, as talkSPORT host insists striker has damaged Chelsea and should have had private conversation with Thomas Tuchel
Published
Simon Jordan insists Romelu Lukaku ‘should learn when to speak, who to speak to and how to speak’ after the striker revealed he wasn’t happy with his situation at Chelsea in a bombshell interview released on Thursday. Lukaku, who returned to the Blues for a club record £97.5million fee from Inter in the summer, expressed […]Full Article