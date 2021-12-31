Nick Wright on Brady-Burrow comparisons: 'Let's take a breath before we anoint Burrow the next all-timer' I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Just ahead of Joe Burrow leading the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 17 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2nd year quarterback is being hit with the Tom Brady comparisons again, this time from the Chiefs' DC Steve Spagnuolo. Nick Wright agrees Burrow is a great quarterback, but watch as he lays out why we need to pump the breaks before we anoint him the next all-timer.Full Article