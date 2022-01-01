After two blowout losses from Michigan and Cincinnati in the Orange and Cotton Bowl, RJ Young ranks the worst CFP games in CFP history, headlined by 2019's matchup of the Oklahoma Sooners versus the LSU TigersFull Article
'The worst CFP game was....' - RJ Young ranks the worst CFP games in CFP history
