Southampton ‘angry’ with Premier League over postponed clash with Newcastle, after Saints were forced to play Manchester United with only nine fit first-team players
Published
Southampton are not happy with the Premier League over their postponed match against Newcastle. talkSPORT understands the south coast club have voiced their grievances with top flight bosses over the decision to call off Sunday’s game at St Mary’s. Newcastle announced the decision on Friday, with the Premier League board agreeing to call the match […]Full Article