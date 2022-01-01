'So happy' - Arsenal fans agree on Mikel Arteta's starting XI for Manchester City clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Arsenal predicted line up vs Manchester City as Cedric starts but Tomiyasu misses out
Football.london
How football.london's Gunners writer Kaya Kaynak expects Mikel Arteta's side to line up for their Premier League clash against Pep..
-
Mikel Arteta says it will be ‘strange’ watching Arsenal from home but backs assistant Albert Stuivenberg to deputise well during his absence ahead of crucial clash against Man City
talkSPORT
-
Arteta doing well after ´rough days´ with coronavirus
SoccerNews.com
-
Every word Mikel Arteta said on COVID, Stuivenberg, Aubameyang's future and Maitland-Niles
Football.london
-
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confident his staff will do well against Manchester City without him (Video)
SoccerNews.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Sol Campbell agrees with Jack Wilshere that Arsenal can win title with right signings
Daily Star
Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has backed Mikel Arteta to guide the Gunners to a Premier League title ahead of Saturday’s..