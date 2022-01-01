Manchester United ready to pay release clause to sign wonderkid Julian Alvarez, with Premier League giants to beat Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich to transfer
Published
Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay the release clause of River Plate wonderkid Julian Alvarez as they look to make changes in the January transfer window. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich are all keen on the award-winning 21-year-old who has been in astonishing form in his homeland but, according to Sport, […]Full Article