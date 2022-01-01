Pep Guardiola gives honest opinion on Arsenal following Man City clash
Published
Pep Guardiola hailed Arsenal's performance against his Manchester City side after their 2-1 win at the Emirates StadiumFull Article
Published
Pep Guardiola hailed Arsenal's performance against his Manchester City side after their 2-1 win at the Emirates StadiumFull Article
Opinion: Arsenal look set to welcome Man City to the Emirates with skeleton staff but the Gunners have been told how to overturn..
Pep Guardiola issued one more subtle warning to Jack Grealish and Phil Foden ahead of Manchester City’s Boxing Day clash against..