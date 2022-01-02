Luis Ortiz battled Charles Martin in the FOX Pay Per View Main Event. It was a methodical back-and-forth bout that saw Ortiz knocked down twice. To see how this fight played out, be sure to buy the PPV.Full Article
Main Event: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin | HIGHLIGHT | FOX PPV
FOX Sports
