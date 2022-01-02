Gerwyn Price blasts “cheats” after being knocked out of PDC World Darts Championship

Gerwyn Price blasts “cheats” after being knocked out of PDC World Darts Championship

Daily Star

Published

Defending PDC World Champions Gerwyn Price was dumped out of the 2022 edition on Saturday evening, but the Welshman took to social media after his loss to Michael Smith to blast 'cheats'

Full Article