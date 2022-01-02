Messi among 4 PSG players positive for COVID
Published
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.Full Article
Published
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.Full Article
Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19, the club has confirmed.
The three other players who have tested positive for Covid-19 are Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. The players are..