Steven Gerrard confirms Aston Villa line-up vs Brentford as Ollie Watkins misses out

Steven Gerrard confirms Aston Villa line-up vs Brentford as Ollie Watkins misses out

Tamworth Herald

Published

Here's the squad for this afternoon's showdown with Brentford knowing a win for Aston Villa will take them back into the top 10.

Full Article