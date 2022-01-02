Chelsea v Liverpool: Fans stand at Stamford Bridge for first time since 1994
Published
Stamford Bridge becomes the first English top-flight ground to host standing fans since 1994.Full Article
Published
Stamford Bridge becomes the first English top-flight ground to host standing fans since 1994.Full Article
Chelsea and Liverpool produced a thrilling first half of Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Sunday but the excitement..
The Blues take on the Reds in a crunch clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.