Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa: Frank praises Brentford 'mentality' after win
Published
Brentford manager Thomas Frank credits the "mentality" of his side after a 2-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa at the Community Stadium.Full Article
The Bees left it late as they emerged victorious over Steven Gerrard's side
Mads Roerslev scored one and created another as Brentford came from behind to defeat Aston Villa in a 2-1 victory in west London...