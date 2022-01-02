Everton closing in on £10m Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson as Rafa Benitez looks set to seal second signing of the January transfer window
Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson looks set to become Rafael Benitez's second signing of the January transfer window, talkSPORT understands. The 20-year-old is on the verge of joining the Toffees for a fee of £10million. It's the second time the club have attempted to secure the services of Patterson, having tried to sign him in the