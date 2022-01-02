Cesar Azpilicueta hits out at Anthony Taylor’s decision not to send off Sadio Mane for elbow on him during Chelsea’s draw with Liverpool – ‘It’s a clear red’
Cesar Azplicueta is adamant Sadio Mane should have been sent off for his elbow on him just seconds into Chelsea’s 2-2 thriller with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. The Blues fought back from a two-goal deficit to claim a point after a stunning Mateo Kovacic strike and Christian Pulisic’s equaliser cancelled out Mane and Mohamed Salah’s […]Full Article