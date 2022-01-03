PDC World Darts Championship: Michael Smith and Peter Wright in final
Published
Peter Wright and Michael Smith will meet in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London.Full Article
Published
Peter Wright and Michael Smith will meet in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London.Full Article
Peter Wright faces Michael Smith in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship 2022 at the Alexandra Palace.
Wright took down the Flying Scotsman 6-4 and set a World Championship record for most 180s in a match in the process.