News24.com | Benitez looks to Calvert-Lewin to spark Everton revival

News24.com | Benitez looks to Calvert-Lewin to spark Everton revival

News24

Published

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has put his faith in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and new signings in January as the Merseysiders look to turn their season around.

Full Article