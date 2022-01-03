Rodri celebration in front of Arsenal fans sparks heated debate as Simon Jordan insists it was ‘stupid’ but Danny Murphy defends Man City’s star’s ‘passion and emotion’
Published
Rodri’s celebration of his late winner for Manchester City at Arsenal on Saturday sparked a debate between Simon Jordan and Danny Murphy on talkSPORT. The City midfielder snatched all three points in the dying moments, completing a dramatic turnaround after the Gunners had taken a deserved lead. Emotions were running high following a fiercely competitive […]Full Article