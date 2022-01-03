Skip Bayless: ‘I’ve never seen Kyler Murray play better and Dak Prescott was off from the start’ I UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 17 matchup. The loss eliminates the Cowboys' chances to secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs and moves Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray to a record of 9-0 when playing at AT&T Stadium. Skip Bayless identifies the biggest reason for the Cowboys' loss to the Cardinals.Full Article