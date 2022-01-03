Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron’s Lakers winning back-to-back games vs. Blazers and Timberwolves I UNDISPUTED

Despite turning 37 last week, LeBron James has shown no signs of father time catching up to him. First, on Friday, he dropped 43 in a runaway Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Then, last night ,he had a game-high 26 points as LA got the best of the Minnesota Timberwolves and improved to .500 on the season. Shannon Sharpe explains why he feels 'a little better' about the Lakers after their back-to-back wins.