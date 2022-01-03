Manchester United hero Paul Ince has come in for criticism on social media after comparing Wolves ace Raul Jimenez with Barcelona great and current PSG star Lionel MessiFull Article
Paul Ince labelled 'nuttier than squirrel s***' after comparing Raul Jimenez to Messi
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'This is Messi like' - Raul Jimenez goal draws comparison to six-time Ballon D'or winner
Raul Jimenez's goal against Southampton was compared to Leo Messi by former Wolves captain Paul Ince on Sky Sports.
Walsall Advertiser