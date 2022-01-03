Paul Ince labelled 'nuttier than squirrel s***' after comparing Raul Jimenez to Messi

Daily Star

Manchester United hero Paul Ince has come in for criticism on social media after comparing Wolves ace Raul Jimenez with Barcelona great and current PSG star Lionel Messi

