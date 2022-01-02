Basketball: Australian teenager Josh Giddey becomes youngest to claim NBA triple-double

New Zealand Herald

Oklahoma City rookie Josh Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Monday.Giddey had 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his first triple-double in the Thunder's 95-86 loss to the Dallas...

