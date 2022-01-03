‘Disgraceful’ Manchester United players ‘don’t want to be coached’ and Ralf Rangnick is ‘making up systems’ as former Premier League stars criticise woeful Red Devils display against Wolves
“You cannot coach players who don’t want to be coached… Manchester United were terrible.” That was former Premier League star Micky Gray’s verdict after Wolves outplayed the Red Devils to claim their first league victory at Old Trafford since 1980. Joao Moutinho fired the Wanderers to a deserved 1-0 win as Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start […]Full Article