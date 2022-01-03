Joy Taylor reacts to Antonio Brown storming off the field midgame I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Joy Taylor reacts to Antonio Brown storming off the field midgame I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports

Published

During the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets, Antonio Brown is seen removing his jersey, equipment and shirt before an early exit from the field. Bucs' head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was quote: 'no longer a Buc' when asked about Brown's actions in the post game press conference. Joy Taylor, Mark Schlereth and Ric Bucher react to AB's actions.

Full Article