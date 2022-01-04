Aston Villa transfer news live - El Ghazi and Trezeguet latest, move close and more

Aston Villa transfer news live - El Ghazi and Trezeguet latest, move close and more

Walsall Advertiser

Published

Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings live coverage of the top stories from Steven Gerrard's side as they continue their work in the January window.

Full Article