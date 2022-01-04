Chris Broussard: Browns should stick with Baker Mayfield despite a disappointing season I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Despite a season full of injuries, struggles, and disappointing losses, Chris Broussard wouldn't advise the Cleveland Browns to move off of Baker Mayfield. Although he admits Baker has been a mediocre quarterback, he doesn't believe a better QB would be interested in making the move to Cleveland, and while Baker struggled, he showed heart in playing through injuries. Watch as Broussard lays out why Baker's time in Cleveland isn't done.Full Article