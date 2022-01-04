Arsenal v Liverpool LIVE commentary and team news: Reds fear they will be unable to play Carabao Cup semi-final with ‘growing COVID outbreak’ – Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey all missing
Arsenal and Liverpool are set to lock horns in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final having both seen their squads depleted by AFCON-related absences. However, the rising COVID-19 cases in Jurgen Klopp’s squad has meant the Reds are already fearing they may not be able to play this week. Manager Jurgen Klopp and […]Full Article