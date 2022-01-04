Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will contest this month's Australian Open, revealing he has been granted "an exemption permission" to play.There had been serious doubts the world No. 1 would travel to Australia to play the year's...Full Article
Tennis: Novak Djokovic granted 'exemption' to play 2022 Australian Open
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
