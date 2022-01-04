Kieran Trippier to become Newcastle’s highest-paid player EVER as he prepares for medical before £12m move from Atletico Madrid
Kieran Trippier has been given permission to undergo a medical at Newcastle after the Magpies agreed a fee with Atletico Madrid, talkSPORT understands. England defender Trippier will become the highest paid player in Newcastle's history and the first signing since their Saudi takeover. Newcastle are paying £12million up front, plus add-ons, for the 31-year-old.