Champions League winner Ze Roberto is 47 but has a ripped physique that’s ‘better’ than Cristiano Ronaldo – despite playing with Ronaldinho and Kaka in 2006 World Cup
Published
Having won five league titles, a Champions League and two Copa Americas with Brazil, Ze Roberto could’ve been forgiven for thinking his football career were comfortably the best days of his life. But at 47, the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star – who also played alongside the likes of Ronaldo and Ronaldinho for […]Full Article