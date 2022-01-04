Ric Bucher: I love that LeBron wants to play with his son Bronny but hate that he said it I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James turned 37 years old in late December and recently said that playing in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny would be a quote: 'unbelievable moment.' The earliest Bronny can make it to the NBA is the 2024-25 season after one year of college and when LeBron turns 40. Ric Bucher explains why he does not like LeBron saying that he wants to play with Bronny or not.