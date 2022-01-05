Bangladesh cricketers sing ‘Hum honge kamyab’ in dressing room after historic NZ Test win, video goes viral - WATCH
Published
Bangladesh players were overjoyed with the historic Test win against New Zealand as they celebrated in unique style in the dressing room by singing ‘Amra Korbo Joy’ which is the Bengali version of the popular Hindi patriotic song ‘Hum honge kamyab’. The video of the same was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Bangladesh Cricket Team and it went viral in no time.Full Article