Axel Tuanzebe has cut his loan spell short at Aston Villa which therefore opens the door for Villa to pursue another loan deal from a Premier League club in this transfer window.Full Article
Aston Villa's loan deal shortlist for January after Man Utd transfer decision
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Aston Villa tipped to seal 'great' Liverpool transfer after Manchester United decision
Tamworth Herald
Axel Tuanzebe is set to cut his loan spell short at Aston Villa, meaning Steven Gerrard must now pursue central defenders in the..