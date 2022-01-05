Aston Martin team announces exit of team boss Szafnauer

Aston Martin team announces exit of team boss Szafnauer

F1-Fansite

Published

Otmar Szafnauer has left the Company and his role at Aston Martin F1 team will be managed within the leadership team until a replacement is appointed. Aston Martin says they would like to thank him for the service provided to the team over the past 12 years and wish him well for the future as.....check out full post »

Full Article