Bangladesh vs New Zealand: 'We showed we can', says Tamim Iqbal after Bangladesh's historic win
Published
Bangladesh's ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal praised his country's Test-side after their historic win against Test champions New Zealand.Full Article
Published
Bangladesh's ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal praised his country's Test-side after their historic win against Test champions New Zealand.Full Article
Bangladesh players were overjoyed with the historic Test win against New Zealand as they celebrated in unique style in the dressing..