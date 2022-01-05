L'Equipe has announced its team of 2021 - but the French publication has decided to leave an array of superstar names out, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and even Kylian MbappeFull Article
L'Equipe's team of 2021 includes Mo Salah but not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
-
FIFA 22 Team of the Year: 7 Man City players, 6 Chelsea stars and Newcastle signing join Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo among Ultimate XI nominees – release date, how to vote and TOTY squad
talkSPORT
-
It’s Messi vs. Lewy vs. Salah for FIFA Best Player award… but who most deserves to win the crown?
talkSPORT