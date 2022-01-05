Shannon Sharpe: The Lakers’ win vs. Kings was nice, but I’m excited that Russ did not turn the ball over I UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers have reeled off three in a row thanks to a 122-114 win last night against the Sacramento Kings. LeBron James led all scorers with 31 points. Russell Westbrook dropped only 19 points but for the first time all season, the Lakers' point guard committed zero turnovers. Shannon Sharpe explains why he was not very impressed with the win, but excited about the Lakers' overall performance.Full Article