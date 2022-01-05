Nick Wright: Aaron Rodgers’ offseason didn’t hurt Packers enough to cost him MVP I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Despite a tumultuous offseason, Aaron Rodgers wouldn't lose Nick Wright's MVP vote if he had one, but that doesn't mean Nick thinks it's outrageous for Hub Arkush to say he won’t vote for Aaron Rodgers because he’s “the biggest jerk in the league”. Watch as Nick, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes decide if Rodgers' behavior off the field negatively impacted the Green Bay Packers enough to cost him the MVP award.