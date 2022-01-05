Skip Bayless: Once Baker Mayfield gets his shoulder fixed, he’ll make the haters look foolish I UNDISPUTED
The Cleveland Browns were defeated by AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football behind a two interception performance by Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has been dealing with a slew of injuries, including a torn labrum in his non throwing shoulder. Skip Bayless and discusses the severity of Baker's injuries and the effect it had on his performance this season.Full Article