Barcelona re-signed Dani Alves back in November and he will now make his second debut for the club in the Copa del Rey after finally being officially registeredFull Article
Dani Alves to make second Barcelona debut five years after leaving beloved club
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Dani Alves handed second Barcelona debut in Copa del Rey clash
Dani Alves was handed his second debut for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash with Linares Deportivo after being officially..
SoccerNews.com