Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey might well be on his way to leave Juventus this month and return to the Premier League. Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solkehol explains how and why. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 It looks likely that Aaron Ramsey will be coming back to the Premier League this month. 👀 Burnley and Newcastle are the reported […]